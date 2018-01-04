Attorney General Jeff Sessions faced criticism Thursday after announcing plans to rescind the Obama-era policy of non-interference in states that move to legalize marijuana.

Sen. Cory Gardner lashed out at Mr. Sessions’ decision in a lengthy Twitter response saying that the decision is a reversal of what Mr. Sessions promised during his confirmation hearing.

“I am prepared to take all steps necessary, including holding DOJ nominees, until the Attorney General lives up to the commitment he made to me prior to his confirmation,” Mr. Gardner, Colorado Republican, tweeted.

The move by the Department of Justice also goes against President Trump’s campaign promise not to interfere with drug laws in various states.

“I wouldn’t do that, no,” Mr. Trump said to a Colorado news station in 2016. “I think it should be up to the states, absolutely.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi also slammed Mr. Sessions, calling his decision “unjust.”

“Attorney General Sessions, your unjust war against Americans who legally use #marijuana is shameful & insults the democratic processes that played out in states across the country,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, tweeted.