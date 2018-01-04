The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed the 25,000-point milestone in early trading Thursday, another first in a stock market that has skyrocketed since President Trump took office.

The blue chip index has gained 7,000 points — a 36 percent rise — since Mr. Trump won the White House in November 2016.

The president celebrated the Dow’s new high point on Twitter: “Dow just crashes through 25,000. Congrats! Big cuts in unnecessary regulations continuing.”

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq also hit record highs.

It took the Dow just 23 trading days to race from the last milestone of 24,000 points to the new high of 25,000 points. The sprint was fueled by Congress passing a massing tax cut package that included slashing the corporate rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.