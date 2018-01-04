Rep. Gregg Harper, chairman of the House Administration Committee, on Thursday announced he will not seek re-election to his Mississippi congressional seat, joining a handful of other GOP chairmen who will not be back in Congress next year.

“I never intended for this to be a career, and it will soon be time for another conservative citizen legislator to represent us,” Mr. Harper said in a statement. “I will work hard over the final 12 months of my term this year, but I will not seek re-election for a sixth term.”

As chairman of the administration committee, Mr. Harper is helping oversee changes to Congress’ sexual harassment rules and guidelines, as several members have recently resigned or announced they plan to leave Congress amid such accusations against them.

Mr. Harper is one of a number of current House GOP committee chairmen, some of whom will be term-limited out of their posts, who have opted not to seek re-election.

Pennsylvania Rep. Bill Shuster, who chairs the Transportation Committee, announced this week he won’t run again this year, saying he wants to devote his last year as chairman to working with President Trump to get an infrastructure bill passed.

Others who have announced their retirements include Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Science Committee Chairman Lamar Smith, and Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling.

Rep. Diane Black, who is also not seeking re-election to the House, announced last month she would step down as chairman of the House Budget Committee in order to spend more time on her 2018 Tennessee gubernatorial campaign.