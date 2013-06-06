A former U.S. government contractor accused of hoarding two decades’ worth of classified documents will plead guilty to a single count of willfully retaining national defense information, resolving one of 20 felony charges he currently faces involving stealing sensitive National Security Agency materials.

Harold Martin, 53, is expected to plead guilty this month in connection taking a classified NSA document subsequently recovered during an August 2016 raid of his home in Glen Burnie, Maryland, the Department of Justice revealed in court filings Wednesday.

Mr. Martin is slated to enter the plea in Baltimore federal court before U.S. District Court Judge Marvin Garbis on Jan. 22, and he risks receiving up to 10 years behind bars when he’s sentenced at a later date, the filings said. The plea doesn’t resolve any of the remaining 19 felonies, however, and federal prosecutors have agreed to delay sentencing until working through the rest of the charges.

Authorities said they found 50 terabytes of data during the Aug. 2016 search of Mr. Martin’s residence, including a “vast quantity” of hard copies and digital versions of classified and closely held documents amassed during his career as a contractor with access to national-defense information.

The single charge Mr. Martin intends to plead guilty to relates to a specific document described by the Justice Department in court filings as “a March 2014 NSA leadership briefing outlining the development and future plans for a specific NSA organization.”

“The information contained within this document related to United States military and naval establishments and related activities of national preparedness, as well as the defense of the United States against its enemies,” federal prosecutors wrote in the filing.

An attorney for Mr. Martin declined to comment on the case when reached by The Washington Times this week.

Mr. Martin served in the U.S. Navy from 1988 through 1992, and in the U.S. Navy Reserve through 2000, according to the court filing. He worked for at least seven different private contractors between 1993 and 2016, and he’s held security clearances up to “Top Secret//Sensitive Compartmented Information,” the filing said.

He was working for Booz Allen Hamilton when he was taken into custody in 2016 and has been held without bail ever since.