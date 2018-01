BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota National Guard soldiers who served nearly a year in Afghanistan are being honored.

A formal welcome-home ceremony is scheduled Friday for about 60 members of the 136th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. The unit returned to North Dakota in November.

The 136th used to be based in Devils Lake but was recently relocated to Bismarck. The welcome-home ceremony is 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Raymond J. Bohn Armory in Bismarck.