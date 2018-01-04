White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Thursday that Breitbart should consider cutting ties with Steve Bannon over recent comments to author Michael Wolff.

The president’s former adviser dominated news cycles this week for calling Donald Trump Jr.’s behavior “treasonous” while simultaneously questioning the credibility of his own website. Mrs. Huckabee Sanders said the whole ordeal should make Breitbart think twice about its association with the man.

“Should Breitbart part ways with Steve Bannon after the comments in this book?” a reporter asked.

“I certainly think it’s something they should look at and consider,” Mrs. Huckabee Sanders replied.

Excerpts from Mr. Wolff’s upcoming book include Mr. Bannon saying that if information were gleaned from Russian officials during the 2016 campaign, then it would have been “dump[ed] … down to Breitbart or something like that, or maybe some other more legitimate publication.”

President Trump blasted his former strategist on Wednesday by saying Mr. Bannon “lost his mind” after being fired.

“The president of the United States is a great man,” Mr. Bannon eventually said Wednesday night during a SiriusXM Breitbart radio appearance. “Nothing will ever come between us and President Trump and his agenda.”