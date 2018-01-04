YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on Ohio businessman and deportation status (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

An Ohio businessman who has lived in the United States for 38 years and was scheduled to be deported to his native Jordan has received a stay while his case is re-examined.

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan announced Thursday that 57-year-old Amer Othman’s deportation that had been set for Sunday has been postponed. The Democratic congressman’s statement says he will continue to fight for Othman to stay in Youngstown.

Othman says he is “so happy” after receiving the call about the stay from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is “overwhelmed by the support” he has received.

Othman says his application for a second green card was denied in the 1990s when officials claimed his first marriage was fraudulent. Court documents show Othman’s first wife filed an affidavit in 2007 saying she signed the original statement claiming fraud under duress.

___

6:50 a.m.

An Ohio businessman who called the U.S. home for 38 years is scheduled to be deported to Jordan.

The (Youngstown) Vindicator reports 57-year-old Amer Othman will leave Youngstown with his wife on Sunday after fighting for years to remain in the country.

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan tried to stop Othman’s deportation through a private bill that President Donald Trump’s administration ignored. Ryan called the deportation “tragic.” He says Othman’s convenience store and hookah bar helped revitalize Youngstown.

Othman’s four adult daughters will remain in the U.S.