President Trump said Thursday that Republicans were eager to address the fate of “Dreams” and border security, and he urged Democrats to join in a bipartisan solution.

“Republicans want to see it work out very well. If we have support from the Democrats, DACA is going to be terrific,” he said, referring to the soon-to-expire temporary amnesty program for the Dreamers, illegal immigrants brought to America as children.

“We really are at a point where I think we could do something spectacular for the people on the border, the people coming through. We have to be careful because there is a drug epidemic the likes of which we have never seen in this country,” he said.

Mr. Trump stressed that more border security and a wall had to be part of any immigration fix, which is a major sticking point for Democrats.

The present said Democrats understand the need for border security but could still vote against it for political reasons.

“We need protection. We need the wall. We need to do all of those things. And frankly, I think a lot of Democrats agree with us,” said Mr. Trump. “When they see what is happening, when they see the kind of problem we are having at the border, they really understand it. Whether they will vote that way is another situation, but they really understand it.”