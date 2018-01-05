On Friday morning a TD Bank in Arlington, Va., was robbed, but not before surveillance cameras captured a close-up of the suspect’s face. The Arlington County Police Department say they are now asking for help identifying the man in the photos.

The suspect walked into the TD Bank on Wilson Boulevard wearing a gray hoodie and a red hat just before 11 a.m. on Jan. 5, according to police reports. He appeared to be unarmed, and handed the bank teller a piece of paper with a note demanding money.

The bank teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, and he walked out the front door.

The only problem? Cameras on the ATM snapped his photos, catching a close-up of his face.

Police estimate he is 5‘8” and is in mid-20’s and are asking anyone with more information that could ID the suspect to contact the Arlington Police Department.