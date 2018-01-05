BAGHDAD (AP) - Britain’s Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson has warned that dangers from the Islamic State group are “far from over” despite its defeat in Iraq.

Williamson says the fight now “enters a new phase” and expressed his government’s commitment to continue working with the U.S.-led coalition to hunt down remaining IS fighters in Syria and elsewhere.

He spoke at a press conference in Baghdad on Thursday. He signed a statement of intent for a 10 million British pounds ($13. 5 million) investment in Iraq’s counter terrorism capacities.

Williamson said his government is determined to “win the war online, preventing (IS) viral propaganda from recruiting yet more fanatical fighters.”

Last month, Iraq declared the defeat of IS after more than three years of fierce fighting against the extremists in northern and western Iraq.