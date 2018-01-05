MILLBURN, N.J. (AP) - A memorial service is set for the former New Jersey governor who mobsters said was too ethical to be bribed and who authorized the law permitting gambling in Atlantic City.

Brendan Byrne died Thursday at a home in Livingston. He was 93.

The memorial service will be held Monday at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn. GOP Gov. Chris Christie is scheduled to deliver the eulogy.

Every former living governor of New Jersey is expected to attend.

Officials at the playhouse tell NJ.com the Archbishop of Newark, Joseph Cardinal Tobin will also be attending the 11 a.m. service.

Byrne built his reputation as a crusading prosecutor and held numerous governmental positions during more than 30 years of public service.

The Democrat won his first term as governor in 1973.