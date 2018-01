Rep. Earl Blumenauer announced Friday that he will not attend President Trump’s State of the Union address.

“Instead, like I did during Trump’s Inauguration, I will be working here at home listening to Oregonians about what they think about the State of the Union.” Mr. Blumenauer, Oregon Democrat, said in a statement.

He is the first of what could be several Democratic lawmakers to decide not to attend the address slated for Jan. 30.