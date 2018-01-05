SEATTLE (AP) - A U.S. Border Patrol agent accused of posing online as a boy to share nude photos and sexually explicit messages with teen girls now faces a federal sex crime charge.

The SeattlePI reports 36-year-old Micah Mardo was arrested this week at the Sumas Border Patrol station in northwest Washington after investigators followed up on a tip from an acquaintance.

The tipster told investigators Mardo’s wife had been concerned before discovering disturbing images and messages on his computer.

Investigators say Mardo had been contacting young teen girls on the Kik app and other messaging programs. Court documents say Mardo pressured girls for nude photos, sent obscene images of himself and shared sexually explicit messages.

Blaine sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Martin says the Border Patrol is cooperating with the FBI-led investigation.

Mardo has been charged with enticement of a minor. He was released following a preliminary hearing Thursday.

___

Information from: Seattle Post-Intelligencer, http://www.seattlepi.com/