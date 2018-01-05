CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A former West Virginia postal worker who stole opioid pills mailed by the Department of Veterans Affairs to veterans has been sentenced to five years’ probation.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Thursday that 31-year-old Brittany Harrison was sentenced after earlier pleading guilty to theft of mail by a postal employee.

Prosecutors say Harrison, of Cross Lanes, was a federal postal support employee who worked in the Charleston Main Post Office as a mail processing clerk.

Harrison stole hydrocodone and oxycodone pills from packages mailed by Veterans Affairs, including 168 oxycodone pills on April 12, 2016.

She was also ordered to pay restitution for the value of the stolen pills.