New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has turned up in the newly released book about President Donald Trump.

Trump had tried to halt publication of Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.” His spokesman calls Wolff “a guy who made up a lot of stories to try and sell books.”

The author writes that Trump would have stayed out of the presidential race if his fellow Republican, also an early candidate, had not gotten entangled in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal. The closing was found to have been an act of political retribution by Christie associates. Two were sentenced to prison.

According to the book, Trump viewed the lane-closing as “just New Jersey hardball.”

Wolff writes that it had pained Trump not to make Christie his running mate, but that the GOP establishment had not wanted Christie almost as much as they didn’t want Trump.

The book says Christie was picked to lead the transition with the “the implicit promise of a central job - attorney general or chief of staff.”

It also claims that Trump thought the only attorney general candidates who would be totally loyal to him were Christie and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Wolff writes that Trump believed either would “perform kamikaze acts for him.”