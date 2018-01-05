ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a package of initiatives to help victims of crime.

Hogan said Friday he is committed to working with legislators to pass a bill to enable rape victims who conceive a child to terminate the parental rights of the person who raped them. Legislative leaders have made the measure a priority this session.

Another proposal would allow courts to admit evidence of a criminal defendant’s prior history of sexual crimes or abuse, if he or she is prosecuted for subsequent sex offenses.

The governor also is proposing a bill strengthening an address confidentiality program for victims of domestic violence.

He also called on lawmakers to sustain his veto of legislation prohibiting colleges from using an admissions application with questions about a prospective student’s prior criminal history.