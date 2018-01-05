GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) - Federal authorities say Customs and Border Protection agents at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport have seized two boxes of bottles described as containing ink and valued at $90 each but really were filled with liquid methamphetamine worth nearly $300,000.

Officials say the 65 pounds of meth had been in a shipment this week from China to Memphis, Tennessee and then destined for Fort Worth.

The 100 bottles were unlabeled but agents reviewed an electronic manifest for the shipment. A drug dog alerted officers who then tested the liquids and confirmed the actual contents.

The Department of Homeland Security is investigating.