House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has been named the 2017 “Porker of the Year” by Citizens Against Government Waste, a non-profit watchdog organization which tracks the excesses of pork barrel spending and lavish mindsets among lawmakers. The California Democrat won the dubious designation, the group says, “for her long history of misinformation and hyperbole about the benefits of Obamacare.”

During an appearance on CNN last year, Mrs. Pelosi made a “startling claim” about the Affordable Care Act, insisting it would increase health coverage, improve benefits; and lower costs.

“All three aspects of that statement are patently false,” said Thomas Schatz, president of the nonprofit.

“A Congressional Budget Office projection found that Obamacare covers less than half of the original estimate of 30 million people, while many Obamacare enrollees who received new private health insurance are finding that their high-deductible plans leave them just as vulnerable when they become ill,” Mr. Schatz noted.

“Premium increases in 2018 will make coverage unaffordable by the law’s own definition for 54 percent of families who bought their health insurance during the 2017 open enrollment period,” he continued, noting that the cost of the most popular Obamacare plans are set to rise by 34 percent in 2018 while 70 percent of U.S. counties only offer one or two health insurance choices.

Other lawmakers also were recognized for their spending strategy.

In second place for Porker of the Year: Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont independent, “for his long, misguided quest to impose an expensive, government-run healthcare system on Americans,” the group said.

Rep. Tom Rooney, Florida Republican, was in third place — followed by Sen. Al Franken, Minnesota Democrat; Rep. Don Young, Alaska Republican; and Sen. Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat.

The organization also puts out an annual “Congressional Pig Book” of pork barrel spending projects, which last year amounted to $6.8 billion.