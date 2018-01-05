OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha teen convicted as an adult for the shooting death of another teen in 2016 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Omaha television station KMTV reports that 17-year-old Antonio Bordeaux was sentenced Friday in Douglas County District Court for manslaughter and a weapons count for the May 2016 killing 18-year-old Gustavo Soto in May 2016.

Bordeaux is the son of Christine Bordeaux, who was sentenced to 20 years for her role in three of four killings in Omaha committed in 2013 by her cousin, Nikko Jenkins. Jenkins was sentenced to death last year for those killings.

Prosecutors say Antonio Bordeaux shot Soto in the neck during a marijuana deal.

