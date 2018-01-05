Republican Josh Mandel on Friday announced he is withdrawing from the U.S. Senate race in Ohio due to his wife’s health.

The decision comes almost a month before the filing deadline for candidates in Ohio and likely hurts the GOP’s chances of defeating Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in the 2018 midterm elections.

“After recent discussions with our family and healthcare professionals, it has become clear to us that it’s no longer possible for me to be away from home and on the campaign trail for the time needed to run a US Senate race,” Mr. Mandel, the state’s treasurer, said in a statement to supporters.

“Therefore, I’m writing today to let you know that I am ending my campaign for US Senate in order to be there for my wife and our three children,” he said.

For now, Mike Gibbons, a businessman, is the seen as the most viable GOP candidate at this time - though that could change. The filing deadline is Feb. 7 and the primary is scheduled for May 8.

Looking to scare away potential rivals, Mr. Gibbons on Friday pledged to invest as much as $5 million of his own money into his campaign, arguing he is Mr. Brown’s toughest out.

In 2012, Mr. Mandel lost to Mr. Brown by 6 percentage points.

The 40-year-old planned to build upon that experience and was seen as the party’s best hope of taking down Mr. Brown this fall.

Mr. Mandel entered the Senate race in December and enjoyed strong backing from both the party’s more moderate and conservative wings, winning endorsements from likes of Republican Sen. Rob Portman and the Senate Conservatives Fund.

Justin Barasky, a Brown campaign spokesman, said the Senator hoped that Mr. Mandel’s wife, Ilana, will have a “full and speedy recovery.”

“At this time, we wish Josh, Ilana and their family the best of health,” Mr. Barasky said.