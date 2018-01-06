HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) - Two former Zimbabwean cabinet ministers aligned with a faction loyal to ousted leader Robert Mugabe face corruption charges.

Samuel Undenge, a former energy minister, and Walter Mzembi, a former foreign affairs and tourism minister, were released on bail Saturday after spending a night in detention in the southern African nation.

Undenge is accused of corruption in connection with the awarding of energy contracts while Mzembi allegedly misused resources earmarked for a tourism conference in 2013.

They are among a number of former ministers and top officials in Zimbabwe arrested or questioned over corruption allegations since the military helped President Emmerson Mnangagwa take over from longtime leader Mugabe in November.

Many of those arrested are aligned with a ruling party faction associated with the former president’s family.