President Trump blasted ABC News and reporter Brian Ross Saturday after the network demoted the investigative journalist who had been suspended for an erroneous report about the president.

“Brian Ross, the reporter who made a fraudulent live newscast about me that drove the Stock Market down 350 points (billions of dollars), was suspended for a month but is now back at ABC NEWS in a lower capacity. He is no longer allowed to report on Trump. Should have been fired!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

ABC News President James Goldston announced Friday that Mr. Ross would be reassigned to the network’s outside production house, Lincoln Square Productions. He will not be seen on ABC with live reports, although it’s believed he is retaining his title of “chief investigative correspondent.”

In early December, Mr. Ross was suspended after he reported incorrectly that fired White House national security adviser Michael Flynn would testify that Mr. Trump had ordered him to make contact with Russians about foreign policy before the election. Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The report sent the stock market plummeting on worries of impeachment.

ABC retracted the report.