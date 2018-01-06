BALTIMORE (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a state senator in Maryland has confessed to taking cash payments in exchange for official business.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the new details appear in recently filed court documents in the ongoing criminal case against Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks.

The senator faces a trial set for this spring on charges of bribery and obstruction of justice. Oaks has pleaded not guilty.

The new details were revealed in a motion by prosecutors against a request by Oaks to have the bribery and obstruction charges tried separately.

The General Assembly’s next legislative session begins Wednesday. The trial is set to begin right after the session concludes.

The Baltimore Sun was unsuccessful in reaching Oaks, a Baltimore Democrat, or his defense attorney.

