President Trump defended his mental fitness for office Saturday in a series of unusual tweets describing himself as “really smart” and a “stable genius.”

Appearing to respond to allegations in a new book, Mr. Trump said accusations of his weak intellect are a result of Democrats failing to prove that his campaign colluded with Russia in 2016.

“Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

He continued, “Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames.”

The president recounted his high-profile career in the private sector before he was elected.

“I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star … to President of the United States (on my first try),” Mr. Trump said, referring to his “Apprentice” TV show and his real-estate empire. “I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!”

He appeared to be responding to allegations in the book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” by Michael Wolff, which quotes White House staffers and Trump friends describing the president as intellectually incurious and with a short attention span. Mr. Wolff asserted that all of the president’s aides believe he is mentally unqualified for the job.

Some members of Congress also reportedly met last month with Bandy X. Lee, a forensic psychiatrist at Yale School of Medicine who has written a book with ominous mental-health assessments of the president.

The president has defended his intellect before, for example, when Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson was reported to have called him a “moron.” Mr. Trump said he was confident that his IQ was higher than Mr. Tillerson’s.

The president called Mr. Wolff “a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book.”

He also blasted former White House strategist Steve Bannon, who is quoted extensively in the book and has since been ostracized by some of his biggest financial backers.

The author “used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!” Mr. Trump said.