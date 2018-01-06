MARATHON, Fla. (AP) - War-wounded military personnel have pedaled their way across the Seven Mile Bridge and other parts of the Florida Keys Overseas Highway as a facet of the weekend’s Florida Keys Soldier Ride.

Some 44 injured soldiers and their supporters joined the activity Friday, staged by the Wounded Warrior Project, to provide inspiration and raise funds for injured comrades recovering in American military hospitals.

Although many riders are missing one or more limbs after combat injuries, the veterans used bicycles fitted with special adaptive equipment.

The organization’s cross-country and Keys bicycle trips also provide rehabilitative opportunities for injured soldiers.

The Keys Soldier Ride continues Saturday into Key West. On Sunday, the group is set to interact with dolphins at the Keys’ Dolphin Research Center.

___

Online: Wounded Warrior Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/