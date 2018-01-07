WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) - Several of the world’s most influential women are coming to Wellesley College this month for a program that educates the next generation of women leaders.

The ninth annual event hosted by the Madeleine Korbel Albright Institute for Global Affairs starts Monday with former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. Yates will present a keynote talk, “Principles Not Policy: Essential Norms in Preserving the Rule of Law,” exploring the vital role of trust in creating stable and just societies.

Other participants include Wendy Sherman, Andrea Mitchell, Katharine H.S. Moon, and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

The events are closed to the public but are available to all via livestream at www.wellesley.edu/live and Facebook live.