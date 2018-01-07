Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday that President Trump lacks the “capacity to do the job, citing “Fire and Fury,” the salacious tell-all book by columnist Michael Wolff about the first year of the Trump White House.

“Well, look, I don’t think anyone is particularly surprised by what has been revealed in the Wolff book in terms of the questions that people working closest with the president have about his capacity to do the job,” Mr. Schiff, California Democrat, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I don’t think there’s anyone in Congress, frankly, of either party who does not concur at least privately with those observations and concerns.”

Mr. Schiff said few members of Congress are willing to express their view of the president publicly, and that’s “to the detriment of our institution.”

He said there are already “disturbing signs” about Mr. Trump’s fitness for office emanating from the White House.

“And among the most serious, from my point of view, are these reports that the Justice Department at the president’s urging is now investigating Hillary Clinton again,” Mr. Schiff said. “That would be a violation of law, the protections we put in place post-Watergate. And no one should imagine that, if that’s the case, that the president won’t similarly badger the Justice Department to investigate anyone who runs against him in 2020.”