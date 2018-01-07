ATLANTA (AP) - Candidates will have three days to sign up for a special election to fill a vacancy in the Georgia Legislature.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp said in a news release that candidate qualifying will open Wednesday at the state Capitol in Atlanta for the Feb. 13 election to fill the unexpired term of Republican Rep. Amy Carter of Valdosta.

Carter gave up her seat in the 175th District to take an administrative job with the Technical College System of Georgia. The district includes Brooks County in south Georgia as well as portions of Lowndes and Thomas counties.

Candidates will be allowed to sign up for the race through Friday. Candidates must pay a $400 qualifying fee.

Georgia lawmakers were scheduled to convene Monday in Atlanta to open their 40-day legislative session.