GOP strategist Karl Rove says Republicans are in danger of losing their majority in the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections.

Asked how much trouble Republicans are in, Mr. Rove responded, “Big trouble.”

“The president’s approval rating is in the high 30s, and the Republicans are 24 seats in the House away from losing their majorities,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.”

A former advisor to President George W. Bush, Mr. Rove said Republicans will adopt two campaigns heading into the November election—one aimed at party unity, and the other aimed at keeping their majority in the House.

“We’re going to see the unified Republican agenda — House, Senate and White House — which is going to focus on infrastructure and a DACA deal and a couple of other things,” Mr. Rove said. “And then we’re going to see a House Republican agenda, in which they do tackle things like poverty and welfare reform so that the members have the ability to go home and say, ‘I passed it, I voted on it, and it’s all bollixed up in the Senate.’”

Mr. Rove said there has always been a “tension” between the House and the Senate. He said House Republicans are going to use that tension to their advantage.

“This year, the House Republicans are going to use that tension creatively in order to say, ‘We’re working, they aren’t. Vote for me, your Republican congressman. And the Senate can go to heck,’” he said.