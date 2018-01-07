HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A state senator says Connecticut should help the Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton meet the expected demand for more submarines.

Democratic Sen. Cathy Osten of Sprague has filed proposed legislation that calls for dedicating $100 million over five years to help pay for some of the new infrastructure General DynamicsElectric Boat needs to accommodate its $5.1 billion contract with the U.S. Navy to design the new Columbia-class submarine.

Her bill also proposing spending $50 million over 10 years on workforce development programs.

Osten says it’s important the U.S. Navy knows the state has a well-trained workforce and considers Electric Boat an important part of the state’s economy. She says similar investments have been made in Newport News, Virginia, where submarines are also built.

The General Assembly opens Feb. 7.