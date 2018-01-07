The author of an incendiary, behind-the-scenes look at the first year of the Trump White House is suggesting that President Trump’s behavior warrants his removal from office.

Magazine columnist Michael Wolff said Sunday that Mr. Trump’s response to “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” is further evidence that the 25th Amendment, which allows for the removal of the president from office if he is deemed “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” may need to be invoked.

“I mean, it’s an extraordinary moment in time,” Mr. Wolff said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “The last several days focused on my book I think are proof of this. This is — What happened here? What’s going on here? This is, you know, I think not an exaggeration and not unreasonable — it’s not unreasonable to say this is 25th Amendment kind of stuff.”

Mental health experts, without having personally examined Mr. Trump, recently have weighed in on his mental stability, prompting the president to tweet that he is a “very stable genius.”

Mr. Wolff said the 25th Amendment is also a recurring topic of discussion in the Trump White House.

“Twenty-fifth Amendment?” anchor Chuck Todd asked. “They would bring up the 25th Amendment?”

“Actually, they would say, ‘We’re not — sort of in the mid- period — we’re not in a 25th Amendment level yet,’” Mr. Wolff responded.

“That’s alarming,” Mr. Todd said.

“This is alarming in every way,” Mr. Wolff said. “And then this went on, ‘OK, this is a little 25th Amendment.’ So 25th Amendment is a concept that is alive every day in the White House.”

Mr. Trump and his supporters have raised questions about the veracity of “Fire and Fury.”

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller called the book “very poorly written fiction” and “garbage.”

“The book is best understood as a work of very poorly written fiction,” Mr. Miller said. “And I also will say that the author is a garbage author of a garbage book.”