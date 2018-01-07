PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) - The public corruption trial of a northwestern Indiana mayor who faces tax evasion and bribery charges has been moved to June.

Portage Mayor James Snyder and co-defendant John Cortina had been scheduled to stand trial in late January, but a federal magistrate last week moved their trial to June 4.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the trial was originally been set for January 2017, but Snyder and Cortina have sought and received several continuances. Federal prosecutors didn’t object to their later request.

The Republican mayor was indicted in November 2016 on two bribery counts and one count of tax evasion. Cortina was indicted on one bribery count.

The charges include allegations that Snyder solicited and received two checks totaling $12,000 from Cortina in exchange for a city towing contract.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com