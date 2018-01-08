CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Former federal prosecutor Betsy Jividen has been appointed commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections.

State Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy announced Jividen’s hiring in a news release Monday.

Jividen served as acting U.S. attorney for the state’s northern district last year. Her work as an assistant federal prosecutor dates to 1980.

Jividen is a Wheeling native and 1980 graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law. She replaces acting Commissioner Mike Coleman, who will continue in his role as deputy director of correctional operations for the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

The corrections division operates 15 prisons, work-release centers and related facilities. It has more than 2,000 employees including more than 1,000 correctional officers.