Rep. Brian Mast said Monday he’s opened one of his congressional offices inside a Veterans Affairs facility in Florida.

“This is going to be a better path forward to advocate for all of our veterans,” Mr. Mast, Florida Republican, said on Fox News.

Mr. Mast said the idea was over a year in the making and was able to come together with the help of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

“This idea came to fruition because this is the biggest stack of case work I get,” Mr. Mast explained.

He said by having an office inside a VA center, veterans would be able to have a “one-stop shopping” experience instead of veterans making multiple trips to get all of their questions answered.





