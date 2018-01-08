KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s nomination for an ambassador’s post will be resubmitted to the U.S. Senate.

The Kansas City Star reports the White House said Monday that Brownback is one of dozens of officials who will be renominated Monday by President Donald Trump.

Brownback was first nominated last July to become ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom but the nomination was opposed by Democrats and LGBT groups.

He is one of dozens of officials who will be renominated by the president on Monday because they were not confirmed by the Senate after Democrats refused to allow their nominations to roll over into the new year.

It is not clear when a vote on Brownback’s nomination will occur.

