New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday said he would’ve won the presidency if Donald Trump hadn’t been in the race.

“It’s incredibly frustrating to think to yourself, ‘Wow, if this guy were not in the race, we’d win this thing,’ ” Mr. Christie, a Republican, told NJ.com.

Based on his campaign’s internal numbers, the governor said, Mr. Trump’s presence made it difficult for him to succeed.

“And I absolutely believe if Trump had not gotten into the race, I think we would have won,” he added.

Mr. Christie also said he told Mr. Trump to stop saying that the governor had any knowledge about the so-called “Bridgegate” scandal in 2013, involving the closures of several traffic lanes on the George Washington Bridge. The incident, which members of Mr. Christie’s staff coordinated, was a serious blow to the once-popular New Jersey governor.

He said he told Mr. Trump during the campaign, “You know that’s not true, so stop, OK? You want to say other stuff about me? Fine. But that’s out of bounds. Stop it.”

Mr. Christie’s last day as governor is Jan. 16.