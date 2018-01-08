SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A dense fog blanketing the Salt Lake City area has forced the cancellation of dozens of flights in to and out of the airport.

Airport officials say 30 outbound and 25 inbound flights were canceled on Sunday after the heavy fog settled over a wide swath of northern Utah. The Deseret News reports that nearly two dozen more flights were diverted to other states, including airports in Las Vegas, Idaho and Colorado.

Authorities are telling fliers to check with their airlines as several Monday flights have also been canceled.

Drivers are being urged to be careful. The National Weather Service says visibility is less than a quarter-mile in some areas, including roads from Salt Lake City north to the Idaho border and west to Wendover, Nevada.