Rep. Ed Royce, a senior House Republican, announced Monday he will retire from Congress at the end of this year, marking the latest committee chairman to declare his time on Capitol Hill is coming to an end.

Mr. Royce said he’s been able to check off a number of big items from his to-do list during five years as chief of the committee, and he would have to give up the gavel next year anyway.

“With this in mind, and with the support of my wife Marie, I have decided not to seek re-election in November,” he said in a statement.

He’s the fifth House chairman to say he’s stepping down because of term limits.

Transportation Committee Chairman Bill Shuster, Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Science Committee Chairman Lamar Smith and Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling are also heading for the exits.

Under GOP rules, most chairmen are only allowed to serve six years in the top spot.

Mr. Royce, who took office in 1993, won his last election easily, but was expected to face a tougher challenge this year, with the GOP already making plans to defend his seat.

The slew of retirements will deplete Republicans’ list of legislative experts, no matter whether the GOP maintains control of the chamber next year or not.