White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said Monday that he does not believe the government will shut down over the upcoming budget debate, but if it does, it’s Democrats who are the ones to blame.

“There are some folks in the Democratic Party who are interested in shutting the government down over DACA. Again, I do not think it’s going to come to that,” Mr. Mulvaney said on Fox News, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

DACA legislation, protections for those brought to the U.S. illegally as children, has been a source of contention for Democrats after President Trump ended the Obama-era policy that gave recipients protections under an executive order.

Mr. Trump said he wanted Congress to draft a formal bill that continued protections, but he allowed for a public debate on what those protections may look like. The deadline for this bill is March 1.

Democrats have said without DACA legislation, they may not support a budget deal.

Mr. Mulvaney said Republicans need Democrats on the upcoming budget vote — since they need 60 votes to pass the budget — or risk a government shutdown.

“They’re so heavily invested in obstruction,” he said, explaining that the party cannot allow Mr. Trump to win on any legislative issue.

“I don’t think their leadership can. I don’t think the folks who are high up in the party can. Maybe some of the folks who are rank-and-filed senators who are worried about re-election might,” Mr. Mulvaney said.