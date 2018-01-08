Vice President Mike Pence will travel to the Middle East later this month to advance the administration’s agenda of combating terrorism and helping persecuted religious minorities, the White House announced Monday.

Mr. Pence is scheduled to depart Jan. 19 for a five-day trip with stops in Egypt, Jordan and Israel. He will meet with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the White House.

“The vice president is traveling to the Middle East to reaffirm our commitment to work with the United States’ allies in the region to defeat radicalism that threatens future generations,” said Alyssa Farah, press secretary for the vice president. “The vice president is looking forward to meeting with the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and Israel to discuss ways to work together to fight terrorism and improve our national security.”

Absent from the schedule is a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, who has boycotted U.S.-led Middle East peace talks since President Trump formally recognized the divided city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In Israel, Mr. Pence will participate in bilateral talks with Mr. Netanyahu and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

Mr. Pence will deliver remarks at the Knesset, and visit Yad Vashem and the Western Wall, according to the White House.