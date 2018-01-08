PORTAL, N.D. (AP) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have seized more than 1,200 stainless steel sinks headed from Canada to North Dakota because of an alleged trademark infringement.

The Daily News reports that the agency’s Office of Field Operations discovered the sinks in a rail shipment at the port of entry in Portal, in northwestern North Dakota.

Authorities say the counterfeit sinks could be worth more than $944,000, based on the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. It’s not clear where the shipment originated.

Portal Port Director Brent Beeter says the importation of counterfeit merchandise hurts the American economy and threatens the safety of U.S. residents.

