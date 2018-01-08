President Trump attended the College Football National Championship game Monday between Alabama and Georgia, joining ROTC units on the field for the national anthem.

The president walked onto the field accompanied by the ROTC units from Georgia and Alabama, two states that he carried in the 2016 election.

He was greeted mostly by cheers from the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium but also suffered some boos. He waved to the crowd before the Zac Brown Band sang the anthem.

During the national anthem, he stood stoically with his hands over his heart and appeared to sing along to some of the lyrics.

The national anthem at NFL games has become an issue for Mr. Trump, who has been outspoken in his criticism of players kneeling in protest during the song and NFL owners who have not imposed punishment for it.

No college players were on the field during the national anthem at Monday’s game.