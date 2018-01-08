Crews responded to a fire at Trump Tower in New York City on Monday.

The small fire was on the roof, and heavy smoke was visible on cameras on the building.

President Trump was not in the building.

The fire started in a heating-and-cooling unit just before 7 a.m. and was contained by 7:40 a.m., the Fire Department of New York told Fox News. More than 126 firefighters responded to the scene.

There were no evacuations reported, but one person was seriously injured and a firefighter also had minor injuries, fire officials told The Associated Press.

Eric Trump, the second oldest son of the president, tweeted that the fire department did “an incredible job” handling the situation.