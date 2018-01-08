The White House had a message Monday for Oprah Winfrey: Bring it on.

Responding to a clamor on the left for Ms. Winfrey to run for president in 2020 after her passionate speech at the Golden Globes, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said President Trump isn’t concerned about any challengers on the horizon.

“We welcome all comers,” Mr. Gidley said. “We welcome the challenge, whether it be Oprah Winfrey or anybody else.”

He said candidates in 2020 will be facing a tough incumbent in Mr. Trump.

Mr. Gidley said, “Regardless of who’s on the ballot, regardless who decides to run against this president, they are going to have to face a president who has record-setting achievements in record-setting time, whether it’s an economy that is booming, job creation, historic tax cuts and tax reform when that hadn’t been touched in 30 years, an increase in wages, an absolute decimation of ISIS in Iraq and Syria.”