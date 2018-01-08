WikiLeaks tweeted a link late Sunday to what appears to be the manuscript of the controversial new book “Fire and Fury” about President Trump.

The tweet, which includes a link to a PDF, claims it is “the full text” of the book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff.

The PDF file does not have page numbers or any other indication of whether this is the book’s final version, or an earlier, unreleased copy.

The factual accuracy of claims made in the book have been called into question by journalists, White House aides and those Mr. Wolff cites in the book. But the book did create headaches for the Trump administration last week.