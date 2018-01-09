BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union is to host a meeting with the foreign ministers of Iran, France, Germany and Britain to discuss the state of a landmark nuclear agreement with Iran.

EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini convened Thursday’s meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif “to ensure a full and continued implementation” of the 2015 agreement.

Under the accord, Iran curbed its nuclear program in exchange for an easing of international economic sanctions. The United States has said it would consider scrapping the deal.

Mogherini, the European Union’s top diplomat, says the United States stepping away from a landmark nuclear deal would be counterproductive and insists other disputes with Tehran should be tackled in other ways.