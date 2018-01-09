A U.S. District Court has recently revoked an India native’s naturalized U.S. citizenship as part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Operation Janus.

It is the first denaturalization to occur because of Operation Janus, the Department of Justice said. The program, an ongoing collaboration between the DOJ and Department of Homeland Security, reviews cases where individuals tried to circumvent background checks by not submitting all or some fingerprint data to a centralized depository.

Baljinder Singh, also known as David Singh, arrived in San Francisco in 1991 without any travel documents or poof of identity, the DOJ said. He failed to appear for his immigration hearing in 1992 and was soon deported.

On Feb. 6, 1992, Mr. Singh filed an asylum application claiming to be an Indian who entered the United States without inspection. That application was abandoned after he married a U.S. citizen, who filed a visa petition on his behalf.

Mr. Singh, 43, was naturalized in 2006 and had been living in Carteret, New Jersey.

The DOJ alleged that Mr. Singh was never lawfully admitted into the U.S. because he was never admitted for permanent residence.

Under the District Court’s decision on Friday, Mr. Singh’s immigration status reverted from naturalized citizen to lawful permanent resident, rendering him subject to removal to DHS’s discretion.

“The defendant exploited our immigration system and unlawfully secured the ultimate immigration benefit of naturalization, which undermines both the nation’s security and our lawful immigration system,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Chad Readler of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Justice Department will continue to use every tool to protect the integrity of our nation’s immigration system, including the use of civil denaturalization.”

The Justice Department said it expects about 1,600 Operation Janus cases to be referred from Homeland Security for prosecution.