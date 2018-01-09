Rep. Henry Cuellar said Tuesday that he is not willing to shutdown the government over an immigration or DACA bill.

“We just got to be able to narrow down what we’re talking about, and I think we’ll be able to work something out,” Mr. Cuellar, Texas Democrat, said on Fox News.

“I think we should not shutdown the government over any issues,” he said.

Mr. Cuellar, whose district borders on Mexico, attended the meeting at the White House Tuesday where President Trump facilitated a bipartisan conversation about immigration with lawmakers and some members of his Cabinet.

Mr. Cuellar said that DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, recipients — those brought to the U.S. illegally as children — are the priority. When asked about other hot-button immigration issues, like sanctuary cities, Mr. Cuellar said he was not a supporter of such policy despite his party’s stance on the issue.

“I think you’re asking the wrong Democrat because I don’t believe in sanctuary cities,” Mr. Cuellar said.

He explained that his brother is a border agent on the U.S.-Mexico line and that he respects federal immigration law.