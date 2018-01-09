ANALYSIS/OPINION:

We all know the Iran nuclear ‘deal’ was as President Trump says — a very bad deal for America. Valerie and Barack worked tirelessly to get the mullahs the bomb. They went so far as to allow Hezbollah to sell cocaine into the United States to keep the mullahs happy. The ‘deal’ simply allowed for Iran to achieve a nuclear capability in a period of years, while giving the real Islamic State of Iran access to billions in capital to fund their nefarious direct actions around the globe.

The butchers of Tehran thought they had it made. We can wait a few years for the bomb, get over a hundred billion dollars, and develop ballistic missiles in the meantime!

They didn’t count on Donald Trump. In fact, none of the pro-Shia axis of the Left in the United States did.

Thank God for Donald Trump.

Now that they have been confronted on their missile development, the mullahs aren’t happy. They may take their nuclear weapons and go home.

“If the United States does not meet its commitment in the JCPOA, the Islamic Republic of Iran would take decisions that might affect its current cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” Iran’s nuclear chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, was quoted as telling IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano in a phone call, reported Reuters.

“The international community might come to this conclusion that the United States will withdraw from the JCPOA in the next few days,” said Deputy Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi.

As the world has seen with North Korea, President Trump is not afraid to confront evil and duplicity when he sees it, no matter the previous, seditious agenda of Obama and Valerie. To Trump it is the national security of the United States and her people that matter, not some globalist agenda of the U.N.

I find that so refreshing.