PHOENIX (AP) - Republican Sen. Debbie Lesko of Peoria has resigned from the Arizona Legislature to run for her party’s nomination for a vacant Phoenix-area congressional seat.

Lesko resigned Monday to run for the 8th Congressional District seat vacated by Rep. Trent Franks, who resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will name a replacement for Lesko.

A special primary election for Franks’ former seat is set for next month.